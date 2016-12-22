Free Christmas Concert for Montego Bay Residents

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hah-R-Mony Entertainment Limited, Ho-Chi-Min Castillo (left), and Executive Director and business partner, Garth Ramsey (right), display some of the presents that will be distributed to some 2,000 children at a Christmas concert at the Old Hospital Park, Gloucester Avenue, Montego Bay on December 25. + - Photo: JIS Photographer President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hah-R-Mony Entertainment Limited, Ho-Chi-Min Castillo (left), and Executive Director and business partner, Garth Ramsey (right), display some of the presents that will be distributed to some 2,000 children at a Christmas concert at the Old Hospital Park, Gloucester Avenue, Montego Bay on December 25. Story Highlights







Residents of Montego Bay will be fêted at a free concert being organised by Hah-R-Mony Entertainment Limited in collaboration with the St. James Parish Council.

The concert will be held on December 25 at the Old Hospital Park on Gloucester Avenue. The event will include the presentation of gifts to more than 2,000 children.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett commended the entities for coming together to stage the event.

“It is a wonderful thing for the city… especially the children…and it has my full blessings,” he said.

“These are the kinds of private- and public-sector collaborations that will almost always yield positive results. Hah-R-Mony Entertainment Limited is a very popular tourism entity that does wonders for the hotels in the field of entertainment. In doing this event, they are epitomising the true essence of being good corporate citizens,” he noted further.

He added that the concert provides an opportunity for guests staying at hotels in and around Montego Bay to come out and interact with locals and to get a taste of how Christmas is celebrated in Jamaica.

“This will be a fun-filled day where the youngsters will be happy with their presents and where visitors and locals alike can enjoy the festivities in a wonderful atmosphere and a very peaceful ambience,” he said.

Free tickets for the event are available at Fontana Pharmacy, Megamart, Hi-Lo Food Stores, Clinicare Pharmacy, and Best Care Pharmacy – all Montego Bay outlets.

Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Entertainment Director, Hah-R-Mony, Ho-Chi-Min Castillo, said the company is happy to stage the concert “as a token of appreciation for the city of Montego Bay and its environs”.

He noted that the true meaning of Christmas is the ability to share and bring happiness to persons, especially those who are in need.

More than 100 Jamaicans are employed to the entertainment company, which was established in 2009.