Foundation Launched to Showcase Montego Bay

Founder of the ‘I Love MoBay’ Foundation, Douglas Gordon (centre), addresses the launch of the organisation on February 8, at the office of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce, in St. James. At left is Board Director, Janet Silvera; and at right is Executive Director, T’Shura Gibbs. + - Photo: Claudia Gardner Founder of the ‘I Love MoBay’ Foundation, Douglas Gordon (centre), addresses the launch of the organisation on February 8, at the office of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce, in St. James. At left is Board Director, Janet Silvera; and at right is Executive Director, T’Shura Gibbs. Story Highlights The ‘I Love MoBay’ Foundation was officially launched on February 8 at the offices of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry in St. James.

According to Mr. Gordon, Montego Bay is indeed a “great place to live, work and visit”, as it has its own unique personality and characteristics, but while it “has evolved and developed at an impressive rate, that growth has also brought its own set of social challenges, which need attention,” a gap the Foundation aims to fill.

“What I hope the Foundation will do is give people a sense of belonging, a sense of opportunity and a sense of hope. It is time to demonstrate our love for the city itself, by each person making a conscious effort to create a lasting change,” Mr. Gordon said.



The ‘I Love MoBay’ Foundation was officially launched on February 8 at the offices of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry in St. James.

The brainchild of businessman, Douglas Gordon, the Foundation is a non-profit organisation focused on the sustainable development of Montego Bay into a socially and economically vibrant place to live, visit and invest. It aims to showcase, celebrate and engender pride in the city.

According to Mr. Gordon, Montego Bay is indeed a “great place to live, work and visit”, as it has its own unique personality and characteristics, but while it “has evolved and developed at an impressive rate, that growth has also brought its own set of social challenges, which need attention,” a gap the Foundation aims to fill.

“Montego Bay has grown at six per cent on average for the past 10 years, which is a phenomenal achievement. It really shows the importance and significance of the city to the overall economy,” he said.

“What I hope the Foundation will do is give people a sense of belonging, a sense of opportunity and a sense of hope. It is time to demonstrate our love for the city itself, by each person making a conscious effort to create a lasting change,” Mr. Gordon said.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the Foundation, T’Shura Gibbs, said as a ‘born Montegonian’, she is eager to help in restoring civic pride in the city in order to “create the best days for the children of Montego Bay”.

“Our aim is to build back that civic pride to partner with the right organisations, to make sure that we are spreading love all across this city, and that we are sending a ripple effect all across Jamaica, the Caribbean and the rest of the world. Montego Bay is open for business,” she said.

Among the Foundation’s partners are Sandals Resorts, Billy Craig Insurance, itelBPO, Spanish Court Hotel, Re/Max, OCEAN Style, Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce, the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ), Sun Island, Mello FM, the Travel Foundation and Junior Achievement JA.