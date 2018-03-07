Forum and Exhibition to Highlight World Water Day 2018

Chief Technical Director with responsibility for Water, Works and Housing in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Doreen Prendergast. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Chief Technical Director with responsibility for Water, Works and Housing in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Doreen Prendergast. Story Highlights The Government of Jamaica will be using the observance of World Water Day on March 22 to highlight the importance of the commodity and the need to protect and preserve the country’s freshwater resources.

To mark the day, the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation in collaboration with various partners, will be staging a forum and exhibition at the Girl Guides Association Headquarters on Waterloo Road, St. Andrew, under the global theme ‘Nature for Water’.

“The focus is on watersheds, the whole impact of climate change and other factors that impact on our freshwater resources. It’s a great opportunity for knowledge-sharing and to speak about the state of our water resources and increasing access to potable water,” she informed.



“It promises to be a really great day,” said Chief Technical Director in the Ministry, Doreen Prendergast.

“Issues pertaining to climate change and its impact on water resources, rainwater harvesting, irrigation, watershed management and deforestation – all those aspects that relate to our water resources will be discussed,” she added.

Mrs. Prendergast was addressing a Think Tank on Tuesday (March 6) at the JIS headquarters in St. Andrew.

Mrs. Prendergast said the Ministry will also use the opportunity to provide information about the Water Sector Strategy and Action Plan, which has been amended to incorporate a number of other factors, including “having a much more integrated approach to water resource management, the impact of climate change on our water resources”.

Winners in World Water Day poster, essay and photo competitions organised by the Ministry and the National Water Commission (NWC), will be announced and presented with awards on the day.