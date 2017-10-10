Upper Clarendon to Benefit from Climate Change Adaptation Programme

Projects Manager with the Environmental Health Foundation (EHF), Faradaine Forbes-Edwards, addresses residents of upper Clarendon, at the Peckham Community Centre, in the parish. + - Photo: Winston De La Haye Projects Manager with the Environmental Health Foundation (EHF), Faradaine Forbes-Edwards, addresses residents of upper Clarendon, at the Peckham Community Centre, in the parish. Story Highlights Several communities in upper Clarendon will benefit from a US$783,000 Climate Change Adaptation programme, courtesy of the Environmental Health Foundation (EHF).

Several communities in upper Clarendon will benefit from a US$783,000 Climate Change Adaptation programme, courtesy of the Environmental Health Foundation (EHF).

Project Manager with the EHF, Faradaine Forbes-Edwards, told JIS News that the initiative is to increase production and improve the livelihood of farmers in the communities that are prone to disasters.

Representatives of the organisation have commenced registering farmers for the project, and Mrs. Forbes-Edwards said they will be trained in certain areas, so that a change can be made to the way farming is done.

“More sustainable farming practices will be introduced,” she said, while addressing farmers at the Peckham Community Centre in the parish recently.

Components of the project include increased productivity and adaptive capacity, strengthened capacity for farmer groups, improved disaster risk reduction and climate change resilience and public education and awareness.

Other aspects are: improvement in water management, with the use of plastic tanks for rainwater harvesting and storage; implementation of Climate Change education and awareness in the schools, as well as the training of vulnerable groups in the rural communities.

The 24-month project will be assisted by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Clarendon Municipal Corporation, Social Development Commission (SDC), Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE), and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).