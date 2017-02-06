Foreign Minister Emphasises Importance of Bilateral Partnerships

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), introduces Ambassador of the Dominican Republic and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, His Excellency Dr. José Tomás Ares Germán (centre) to Lord Bishop, Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, Right Reverend Dr. Howard Gregory (right). Occasion was the 2017 Diplomatic Week church service held yesterday (February 5) at the University Chapel on the Mona campus. Diplomatic Week is being observed from February 5 to February 10 under the theme: ‘Growth through Partnerships.’ + - Photo: Mark Bell Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), introduces Ambassador of the Dominican Republic and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, His Excellency Dr. José Tomás Ares Germán (centre) to Lord Bishop, Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, Right Reverend Dr. Howard Gregory (right). Occasion was the 2017 Diplomatic Week church service held yesterday (February 5) at the University Chapel on the Mona campus. Diplomatic Week is being observed from February 5 to February 10 under the theme: ‘Growth through Partnerships.’ Story Highlights Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, has emphasised the importance of bilateral partnerships for Jamaica “to succeed on its path to economic growth.”

Pointing out that the world has become deeply divided along political, ideological and religious lines and the threats to international peace and security becoming increasingly complex, the Minister said the need for countries to work together has never been more urgent.





“We recognise that if Jamaica is to succeed in this bold effort, we cannot do it on our own. The Foreign Ministry is therefore focused on building bridges between local and overseas partners,” she said.

The Minister was speaking at a church service on February 5 at the Chapel, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, in observance of Diplomatic Week 2017, from February 5 to 10 under the theme: ‘Growth through Partnerships’.

The service, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, was attended by members of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassadors-designate, Government officials, as well as past and present employees of the Ministry.

Senator Johnson Smith said the theme for Diplomatic Week aptly captures the vision of the Government for Jamaica’s engagement with its partners in the international community.

Additionally, she said the Week presents an opportunity to celebrate the strong alliances formed and bonds of friendship shared with Jamaica’s international partners “which have contributed in a large part to our successes.”

“This is in keeping with one of our key principles of Jamaica’s foreign policy, that is, to bring more friendship and cooperation between Jamaica and other countries around the world,” she added.

Senator Johnson Smith welcomed the diplomats, especially the eight new Ambassadors and High Commissioners-designate from Bangladesh, Finland, Ireland, Morocco, Netherlands, Sudan, Sweden and Switzerland.

“For those here for the first time, especially, I am confident that you will enjoy the opportunity to learn first-hand more about Jamaica,” she said, adding that Jamaica has a rich cultural heritage which has contributed to shaping the country’s development.

During the service, an offering was collected for the Best Care Foundation, custodian of the home for disabled children.