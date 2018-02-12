Focus on Foster Care February 11-17

Story Highlights The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) will observe National Foster Care Week from February 11 to 17, under the theme ‘Inspire Hope, Foster a Child’.

For the past 12 years, the CPFSA, formerly the Child Development Agency (CDA), has been observing the Week to bring focus on foster care, which falls under the agency’s Living in Family Environments (LIFE) Programme. Speaking with JIS News, Manager of Public Relations and Communications at the CPFSA, Rochelle Dixon, said the aim is to heighten public awareness about the Programme and increase the number of foster-parents.

Foster-parents will also be fêted during the period and they will also have the opportunity to look at issues, such as coping mechanisms, at a rap session that is scheduled to be held on February 16.



“So, we are using National Foster Care Week to ask persons to inspire hope in a child; and how they can do that is by fostering a child,” she said. There are currently more than 800 parents and 700 families under the National Foster Care Programme. The week’s activities will begin with several church services across the island and will culminate with the National Church Service, scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 17 at the Palmer’s Cross Seventh-day Adventist Church in Clarendon, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Miss Dixon said the CPFSA has always partnered with several organisations such as Tax Administration Jamaica, post offices, libraries and other entities to promote the Programme.

During the Week, informational booths will be set up in selected entities across the island and CPFSA personnel will be on hand to provide additional information to the public.

Miss Dixon is encouraging persons who want to take part in the Programme to apply, so that the screening process can start. “We want a Jamaica where every child has a family,” she said. For further information, persons may contact the CPFSA at 948-2841-2 or visit any of its offices islandwide.