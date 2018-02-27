Flood Control Master Plan for Savanna-La-Mar

Story Highlights A flood control master plan for the town of Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, is to be developed in the upcoming fiscal year.

A flood control master plan for the town of Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, is to be developed in the upcoming fiscal year.

A sum of $47.5 million has been allocated in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure to facilitate this and other activities under the ‘Climate Change Adaptation and Risk Reduction Technology and Strategies to Improve Community Resilience” project.

The money will also go towards improving community resilience, safety and preparedness in the context of disaster risks; and enhancing public awareness of disaster risks and appropriate responses.

The project is slated to begin in April 2018 and will end in March 2020. It is being funded by the Caribbean Development Bank.

The project aims to improve knowledge of climate risks, disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation of Savanna-la-Mar’s population by 80 per cent; reduce the vulnerability of Savanna-la-Mar’s population to flood hazards by 25 per cent; and enhance capacity to manage flood risk and reduce flood damage in the communities by 30 per cent.

It also seeks to improve the effectiveness of community-wide disaster planning committees and first responders; and to improve community resilience to climate change impacts via improving ecosystem-based services, while building the capacity of two communities to sustainably utilise local natural resources to generate earnings.

The Estimates were tabled recently in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw.