More Flights for Winter Tourist Season

Photo: President and Chief Executive Officer of Mojoa Tours, Orville Brown (left) greets the owner and operator of the High Level Swiss World Travel Chartered Jet, Richard Fruehwirt (right), on arrival at Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, on a recent chartered flight out of Austria and Switzerland. - Garwin Davis

In terms of connectivity, it also coincides with the deal that was signed between Turismo Tours and Delta Vacation two weeks ago to bring some 60,000 visitors to Jamaica over the course of the winter.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett told JIS News, that he is happy to see the DMCs doing their part in engaging the international partners in getting flights out of markets that were once considered unreachable



One of Jamaica’s top destination management companies (DMCs), Mojoa Tours, says there are early signs this winter tourist season will see an increase in air connectivity out of areas which were once considered unchartered territories.

The company points to the December 12 non-stop direct chartered flight out of Austria and Switzerland into Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay as a prelude to “bigger and better” things for the winter.

“It was the first time ever that Jamaica has had a direct flight out of Austria and Switzerland,” explained President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mojoa Tours Destination Management Limited and VIP-World Travel, Orville Brown.

“The trip was organised by my company as part of a test run where tour operators from Austria and Switzerland came here for a sample of the Jamaican experience to take back to sell in their respective markets. They came in on a High Level Travel chartered jet, and what I can tell you without any fear of contradiction is that they had a wonderful time, visiting the south coast, Ocho Rios and some of our beautiful attractions,” he added.

Mr. Brown said Mojoa will continue to do its part in working with its international and travel partners to get as many chartered flights as possible into Jamaica. He noted that with the quality attractions the country has as part of its tourism offerings, it is not a stretch to suggest that Jamaica is poised to dominate the region in both stopover and cruise arrivals for years to come.

“We have all been sold on the Government’s growth agenda and its quest for economic prosperity for all. This is and will continue to be our contribution to the growth agenda, as we do see tourism as that real engine of growth,” he said.

For his part, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett told JIS News, that he is happy to see the DMCs doing their part in engaging the international partners in getting flights out of markets that were once considered unreachable, adding that with that kind of approach and forward thinking, “Jamaica will indeed meet all its projections for the winter and beyond”.

“We will continue to work with Mojoa, Turismo and all the others, ensuring that we are all on the same page and that Jamaica will continue to make its mark as a regional force and also as one of the preferred destinations in world tourism,” he said.