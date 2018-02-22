Fleet of Jamaica Fire Brigade to Be Increased





The fleet of the Jamaica Fire Brigade is expected to be increased in the new fiscal year, following an allocation of $232 million.

Details of the project are outlined in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, which were tabled in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw, on February 15.

The money will go towards completing the purchase of two water pumpers, as well as commence purchase of water pumpers, ambulances, water tankers and emergency command vehicles.

The project is being financed from the Consolidated Fund and falls under the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

The Jamaica Fire Brigade was established in 1871.