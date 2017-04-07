Five Major Corporate Area Roads Being Rehabilitated

Story Highlights Improvement works are being undertaken on five major roadways in Kingston and St. Andrew under the Major Infrastructure Development Project (MIDP).

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said that the National Water Commission (NWC) is actively collaborating with the National Works Agency (NWA) on the projects.

“What this means is that pipelines along these road corridors will be replaced as part of the roadworks, and trunk sewers will also be installed,” he said.

Dr. Chang was making his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 5.

In addition, Dr. Chang said the NWC is undertaking a number of other projects to improve supply reliability and reduce non-revenue water loss.

These, he said, include the replacement of six kilometres of transmission main between Sandy Ground and Black River Town Centre, St. Elizabeth; the Cascade/Claremont /Jericho Water Supply Project, Hanover; Essex Valley Water Supply Project, St. Elizabeth; and Southern Chapleton Water Supply Project, Clarendon.

“In addition, we are working with consultants through the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to determine what projects we need to execute, by what mechanism and in what time frame. In essence, we are developing an investment schedule,” Dr. Chang told the House.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that a comprehensive rural water supply upgrade programme is being implemented by the Rural Water Supply Limited, resulting in a number of projects being undertaken in the rural areas.

These include Derry/Hazard Water Supply System, St. Mary; Warsop/John Daggy Water Supply System, Trelawny; Georgia Water Supply System, St. Thomas; Cane River Water Supply System, East Rural St. Andrew; Rosewell Water Supply System, Southern Clarendon; and Montpelier/Mt. Carey Water Supply Improvement, South St. James.

Other systems to benefit are Burial Ground Water Supply System, Hanover; Top Redding/Haughton Water Supply System, St. Elizabeth; Comma/Mango Valley Water Supply System, St. Mary; Spring Mount/Burnt Ground Water Supply System, East Central St. James; and Rainwater harvesting in a number of rural schools, such as St. Mary Primary, Rock Hall All-Age, Gayle Primary, Mt. Angus Primary and Derry Primary.

Dr. Chang said these projects will provide employment for in excess of 250 persons.