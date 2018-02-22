Fiscal Administration Modernisation Gets $1.32 Billion

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw. Story Highlights The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service will continue implementation of the Fiscal Administration Modernisation Programme this year with a $1.32-billion allocation in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, which initially ran from 2011 to 2016, is intended to support the Administration in attaining fiscal sustainability by strengthening the Ministry’s institutional capacity to effectively improve customs and inland revenue tax collections, and manage debt and government payment operations.

A number of notable achievements were recorded in key focus areas up to December 2017.



The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service will continue implementation of the Fiscal Administration Modernisation Programme this year with a $1.32-billion allocation in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, which initially ran from 2011 to 2016, is intended to support the Administration in attaining fiscal sustainability by strengthening the Ministry’s institutional capacity to effectively improve customs and inland revenue tax collections, and manage debt and government payment operations.

This is through tax administration modernisation and strengthening of customs control and security as well as the debt management and central treasury management systems.

A number of notable achievements were recorded in key focus areas up to December 2017.

These include capacity building of Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) staff in audit command language and software security, roll-out of phases one to three of the Integrated Tax Administration System, installation of additional video surveillance equipment at the Norman Manley and Sangster international airports, upgrading of the existing financial management system, and deployment of an Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS).

Programmed activities for this year include upgrading of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA), implementation of the Budget Preparation and Management System and single customs electronic window, installation of video surveillance systems at five TAJ locations, implementation of a Budget Preparation and Management System, engagement of a consultant to develop a border-protection plan, upgrading the infrastructure for the Treasury Management System, and phase-two implementation of the ECMS.

The project, which has been extended to December 2018, is being jointly funded by the Government and Inter-American Development Bank.