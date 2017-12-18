First Set of Chinese Coaches to Arrive January

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left); and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Jamaica, His Excellency Niu Qingbao, shake hands while displaying signed copies of the Jamaica/China Technical Cooperation Project on Sport Coaching at the signing ceremony held on October 23 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston. The exchange programme is slated to run from January 2018 to December 2020. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left); and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Jamaica, His Excellency Niu Qingbao, shake hands while displaying signed copies of the Jamaica/China Technical Cooperation Project on Sport Coaching at the signing ceremony held on October 23 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston. The exchange programme is slated to run from January 2018 to December 2020. Story Highlights Jamaica will welcome the first set of Chinese coaches early January under a technical cooperation agreement between the Governments of both countries.

Jamaica will welcome the first set of Chinese coaches early January under a technical cooperation agreement between the Governments of both countries.

They will work with local coaches and athletes in various disciplines, providing technical assistance and expertise.

“I am happy to report that the sporting bodies whose athletes will be involved in the programme are all set and ready to play their part,” she said.

Ms. Grange was speaking at the official handover of outdoor gym equipment donated by the China Harbour Engineering Company on December 13 to Emancipation Park, Kingston.

Signed on October 23, the Letter of Exchange for a Technical Cooperation Project on Sport Coaching aims to improve Jamaica’s performance in disciplines where, historically, Chinese athletes have excelled.

Under the three-year agreement from 2018-2020, a team of coaches from China will work with local coaches and athletes to provide technical assistance in seven sporting disciplines. These are swimming, synchronised swimming, badminton, gymnastics, volleyball, football and basketball.

Additionally, more than 100 Jamaican athletes and coaches participating in the programme will travel to China mid-year for training and competitions.

The sport coaching agreement is being funded by the Chinese Government at a cost of approximately US$7 million.