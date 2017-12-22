Fire Safety in the Kitchen Crucial

Acting Assistant Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Emeleo Ebanks, addresses a recent JIS Think Tank. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Acting Assistant Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Emeleo Ebanks, addresses a recent JIS Think Tank. Story Highlights Homeowners and operators of food establishments are being urged to exercise fire safety in the kitchen as they prepare meals during the festive period.

He said gas lines should be properly checked, and cooking must not be left unattended. He said persons should ensure that they are properly rested before they decide to cook.

Mr. Ebanks is recommending that every home and establishment install a fire-detection device.



Homeowners and operators of food establishments are being urged to exercise fire safety in the kitchen as they prepare meals during the festive period.

The urging came from Acting Assistant Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Emeleo Ebanks, as he addressed a recent JIS Think Tank.

He said gas lines should be properly checked, and cooking must not be left unattended. He said persons should ensure that they are properly rested before they decide to cook.

“Because we know a lot more cooking will be taking place this season, if you feel tired, or want to take a nap, take that nap before you start cooking. ‘Oh, I’m just going to take a five’ may turn into half an hour and an hour, and you might find yourself awakened by the fire that’s actually taking place,” he pointed out.

Mr. Ebanks also warned against storing plastic bags or boxes in the kitchen.

“Almost every single household in Jamaica has a bag with plastic bags in the kitchen. What persons do not realise is that this increases the fire load should a fire start and the most likely place for a fire to start in the home is in the kitchen,” he said.

He is also advising food-preparation establishments not to store bags or empty cartons and to engage the services of a private haulage contractor to remove these items.

Mr. Ebanks is recommending that every home and establishment install a fire-detection device.

“They give up to 70 decibels of noise in the event they pick up a whiff of smoke from a cigarette or a match. That will wake you up. Every room except the kitchen should have one. The kitchen should have heat detectors,” he noted.