Finance Minister Urges Expeditious Execution of Procurement Procedures

Story Highlights Finance and the Public Service Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, is urging the expeditious execution of public-procurement procedures and processes that are pivotal in facilitating speedier capital expenditure and project implementation.

Speaking at the signing of an agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on January 11 authorising the utilisation of Jamaica’s public-procurement system guidelines in IDB-funded projects, the Minister noted that work is being done to strengthen the public-procurement system to make it more effective and efficient, as part of the Government’s modernisation programme.

Mr. Shaw said consequent on the Ministry’s responsibility for public procurement, he and his team are constantly reviewing the system to ensure there are no unnecessary impediments.



This call is directed at persons with responsibility for procurement in Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He said that in some cases, there are challenges with the pace of attendant activities supporting timely capital expenditure and project implementation.

“A good procurement system that is transparent, accountable, and the integrity of which is intact, doesn’t mean the process has to be slow. In fact, it ought to mean that the process can be expedited on the established and credible standards,” he emphasised.

Mr. Shaw said this is of concern to the Administration, as well as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with which Jamaica has a US$1.64-billion successor standby agreement, which emphasises the need for speedy project approvals and implementation.

“We have got to cut the red tape and get the work done. I use this opportunity to ask everyone who is involved with the procurement process to let us get things done as quickly as possible, using the appropriate standards,” he added.

“The fact that the process has reached a point where it is accepted by an agency like the IDB doesn’t and cannot mean that it should be slow. Our job is to make sure that we remove the roadblocks while preserving the integrity of the procurement process. So, we always have to have a continual process of review to carry out adjustments and modifications that can expedite the process… and it can be speeded up,” he added.

Under the agreement, the IDB has endorsed partial use of Jamaica’s public procurement system by the Government to acquire goods and services for IDB-funded projects being implemented.

Consequent on the IDB’s adoption of major elements of the programme, state agencies can now use the Government’s procurement guidelines, in place of those stipulated by the Bank, once these are outlined in loan and grant agreements for current or impending activities.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Shaw and IDB Country Department Caribbean Group General Manager, Therese Turner-Jones.