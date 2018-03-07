Finance Minister Opens Budget Debate Tomorrow

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw. Story Highlights Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw is scheduled to open the 2018/19 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 8, when he will inform the nation how the Budget for the fiscal year will be funded.

The Government intends to spend $773.6 billion for 2018/19, with $560 billion allocated for recurrent (housekeeping) expenses and $213.6 billion for capital (development) projects.

Details of the projections are outlined in the Estimates of Expenditure, which were tabled in the Lower House on February 15.

On March 13, Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Mark Golding, will make his contribution.

The Debate will continue on March 15, with the Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips, making his presentation.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will make his address on March 20 and the Finance Minister is scheduled to close the Debate on March 21.

The Budget Debate provides the Government with the opportunity to outline the activities that will be undertaken for the new fiscal year, take stock of its performance over the previous fiscal year, measure its progress in relation to the targets previously set, and assess the effectiveness of its management of the country’s finances.