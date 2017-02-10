Final Report on NHT Strategic Review to be Completed in March

One of the newly constructed homes in the National Housing Trust’s (NHT) Sandhill Vista housing development in Hellshire, St. Catherine, which were handed over to beneficiaries on February 13, 2015. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer One of the newly constructed homes in the National Housing Trust’s (NHT) Sandhill Vista housing development in Hellshire, St. Catherine, which were handed over to beneficiaries on February 13, 2015. (FILE) Story Highlights The final report on the strategic review of the National Housing Trust (NHT) is expected to be completed by March this year.

The final report on the strategic review of the National Housing Trust (NHT) is expected to be completed by March this year.

This was announced by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, when he delivered the 2017-18 Throne Speech in Parliament on February 9.

“This will form part of the strategic National Housing Policy and Implementation Plan to provide the enabling framework within which the Government can realise its goal of access to affordable, safe and legal housing solutions for all Jamaicans by 2030,” he said.

The Governor-General said the review will assist in satisfying the demand for housing in a coordinated and economical manner and to respond to the diverse needs of disadvantaged and vulnerable persons within the society.

This review was undertaken by a Commission which was appointed by Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness in July last year.

The group, which comprises leaders from the public and private sectors and trade unions, has been engaging several stakeholders in a series of discussions to inform the review.

The review, which aims to improve the operations of the NHT, will incorporate the findings of external studies done on the agency.