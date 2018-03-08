Features

Female Carpenter Breaking down Walls

By

Claudia Chambers can easily match skills with any male carpenter and also hold her own equally behind a welding torch. “I just love building things,” says Ms. Chambers, who is a certified welder and carpenter. “I like the fact that … Continued

Features

Spanish Town ‘Reggae Chef’ Making it Big in New York

By

He started out selling water to churchgoers in the Valdez Road community of Spanish Town before taking on other small entrepreneural ventures. Today, Peter Ivey is a recognised international chef and owner of The Reggae Chefs – a personal-chef business … Continued

Features

Mother Recounts Hit-and-Run Horror

By

When the number of road fatalities for 2016 was totalled, 14-year-old Jonathan Grant High School student, Rajar Clemetson was listed among the 377 persons whose lives were cut short while using the roads. He was hit by a car while … Continued

Features

Vendor Pursues Dream of Literacy at Age 36

By

  Inside a bustling Coronation Market in downtown Kingston, 36-year-old vendor, Nicola Reid, sits quietly catching up on her reading. She has a routine. At least three times weekly, just after making the day’s sale, she packs up her merchandise, … Continued

Features

Independence Celebrations 2016

By

The celebration of our 54th anniversary of Independence is being led by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport under the primary theme ‘Let’s Get Together and Feel Alright’, a line from Hon. Robert Nesta Marley’s ‘One Love’ song. … Continued

Features
