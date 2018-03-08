Features
Spanish Town ‘Reggae Chef’ Making it Big in New York
Nt’l Honour for Health Worker Fighting Addictions in Inner-City
Ambition to Serve in the JCF Realised After 16 Years, Four Exams
Inside a Police Youth Camp That’s Saving Lives
Mother Recounts Hit-and-Run Horror
Thriving Business – 28-yr-old Amazed by Farming Success
After leaving her full-time job at Up Park Camp each day where she works as a dental hygienist, 28-year-old Sabrina Smith heads to her farm in Seaview Gardens, Kingston, where farmers and farm lands are few. Mrs. Smith, a University … Continued
Raising a Son With Down’s Syndrome — A Father’s Story
No Regrets – Former University Student Finds Her Passion
‘I Gave Myself a Chance’ – Alphanso Cunningham Shares Story of Triumph
‘There is Strength in Being Blind’ – McLean Paving the Way for the Disabled
Vendor Pursues Dream of Literacy at Age 36
Rescued from the Streets – Tomblinson Makes a Living Crafting Shoes
Grandmother Goes Back to School, Cops 5 CSEC Subjects
Ex-Con Using 20-Year Prison Experience to Save Youth
All it took was a homemade “one pop” gun for Dave Sewell to earn the respect of some persons in the St. Catherine community of Lakes Pen, and the ultimate title of ‘Area Don’ during the 1990s. Over two decades … Continued
Former Death Row Inmate Turns Disciple for Peace
By the age of 17, Anthony Currie was deep into a life of crime, slinging guns in sections of Kingston. At age 18, he was on the police most wanted list for murder, and at 20 he had resigned to … Continued
PMI Working with Ex-offenders to ‘Interrupt’ Violence in St. Catherine
In the heart of the old capital, Spanish Town, two former death row inmates, a social worker and approximately 25 other persons convene a meeting behind closed doors. As they do every Friday morning, the men and women, trained by … Continued
International Youth Day– Brothers Start Business from Veranda in Kingston
Independence Celebrations 2016
World Population Day: Women’s Centre Sees Positive Trend in Teen Pregnancy Reduction
In 1989 the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) recommended that July 11 be observed globally as World Population Day to draw attention to population issues.In observance of World Population Day this year, the UNDP is focusing … Continued