FCJ to Provide 830,000 Sq. Ft. of BPO Space

Chairman, Factories Corporation of Jamaica, Lyttleton Shirley, speaking to JIS News.

Story Highlights

The Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ) is moving ahead with plans to provide 830,000 square feet of business process outsourcing (BPO) space in St. Thomas and St. Catherine.

In an interview with JIS News, Chairman, Factories Corporation of Jamaica, Lyttleton Shirley, said ground is expected to be broken for both facilities in March of this year.

Mr. Shirley said the approximately 750,000-sqft. Naggo Head facility will be built on lands owned by the FCJ and will be the largest technology park in the island and the Caribbean. He said the construction period is expected to last approximately two years.



The spaces will be created in Naggo Head, St. Catherine; and Morant Bay, St. Thomas and will have the capacity to provide 23,000 employment opportunities in the sector.

“We have already engaged several business interests in the BPO area that have shown high interest in occupying the space and we believe it will bring to Jamaica the opportunity for employment of some 20,000 young people,” he said.

Turning to the Morant Bay location, Mr. Shirley said approximately 80,000 square feet of BPO space will be constructed, with the capacity to provide 3,000 jobs.

Mr. Shirley added that the design and construction will complement the 365,000 square feet of new urban centre, which will be located at the old Goodyear plant.

“We believe that it will be a game changer, not only in terms of new urban development reform but in terms of jobs and investment opportunities, by forging government businesses with private-sector ventures. We should break ground in March this year, and it is a two-year programme for construction,” he said.

Mr. Shirley pointed out that the BPO industry has been identified by the Government as one of the areas to provide jobs quickly, noting that, currently, the FCJ has three locations that are rented to the BPO sector.

The FCJ has primary responsibility for the development and management of industrial and commercial space in the public sector. The agency is in the business of leasing and managing industrial, commercial and office spaces to investors.

It manages over 170,000 square metres of industrial space, which it provides for a wide cross section of industries, such as manufacturing, food processing and commercial activities.