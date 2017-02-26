Farmers Must be Commended for their Commitment – Hutchinson

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson. (FILE) Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, says farmers must be commended for their resilience and unwavering commitment to the agricultural sector.

Addressing the Braco Production and Marketing Cooperative Society in Trelawny on February 22, Mr. Hutchinson said that agriculture has improved significantly over the past several months and local farmers have been getting increased crop yields.

“I want to congratulate all the farmers throughout the length and breadth of Jamaica for the wonderful job they have been doing,” the Minister told the farmers.

“It is not the Government alone, but it is the farmers who have been delivering big time. Once agriculture grows, the country will grow. If agriculture fails, the country fails,” Mr. Hutchinson added.

The Minister said Jamaica consistently keeps producing the best-quality fruits and vegetables in the world, “as our farmers have been doing excellent work in ensuring that the standards are maintained”.

Mr. Hutchinson encouraged farmers to take advantage of the opportunities being offered by their local organisations, noting that places like the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) are there to facilitate them.

“As part of an organisation, you are able to purchase things in bulk and get better prices. Each and every one cannot individually do it by themselves. Through the organisation, you can also market your produce through the hotels,” he advised.

The Minister said that through RADA, farmers in Trelawny have been able to benefit from an $18-million irrigation system, courtesy of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

Meanwhile, the Minister reiterated that he wants to institute a breakfast programme in all the primary schools, where the students can have an early start to their day.

“We are going to have a launch very soon. We are going to ensure that our children are properly nourished,” Mr. Hutchinson said.