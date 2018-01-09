Exam Results Encouraging – Senator Reid

Story Highlights Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, is expressing optimism with the results of examinations done at the national level in 2017.

He also acknowledged improvements in the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Minister Reid hailed the development of the National Qualifications Framework (NQF-J), which aims to bridge the gap between academic and technical vocational qualification.



Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, is expressing optimism with the results of examinations done at the national level in 2017.

In a national broadcast on January 7 to mark the start of the second term of the 2017/2018 school year, Mr. Reid said the results from the Grade Four Literacy and Numeracy Test were “particularly encouraging”.

He also acknowledged improvements in the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Minister Reid hailed the development of the National Qualifications Framework (NQF-J), which aims to bridge the gap between academic and technical vocational qualification.

Launched last February, the framework will provide standardised recognition of all learning, knowledge and skills; enable cross-border recognition of certifications; recognise and benchmark informal learning; and improve access to higher education.

“Our aim is to create a track for the occupational degrees that is separate from traditional degrees,” Senator Reid said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Reid lauded the Jamaican diaspora’s continued partnership “in advancing the education of our children” and assured that “together more can be and will be achieved this year”.