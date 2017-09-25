Evacuation of Jamaican Nationals from the BVI





The Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM) coordinated flights from the British Virgin Islands (BVI) for Jamaican Nationals who have requested to return home due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma and Maria. The mission was made possible by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS), Passport Immigration & Citizenship Agency (PICA), the Register General Department (RGD) and the Jamaica Customs Agency.

Today, three aircrafts departed from the Norman Manley International Airport with 6000 lbs. of relief supplies. These aircrafts will return to Jamaica with 75 more Jamaican Nationals who have indicated the need to be evacuated. The flights are scheduled to begin arriving at 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm and 4:00 pm respectively. The mission will end tomorrow September 25, 2017 when 50 more Jamaican nationals will be evacuated from the BVI.