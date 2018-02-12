Etana Receives Tour Support from Entertainment Ministry

The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, presents Recording Artiste Etana (second right), with a cheque valued at USD 5000 on Thursday (February 8). The funds were provided, to support Etana’s 32-city United States tour, through the Ministry’s Artiste Ambassador and Tour Support Programme. Also photographed are: Nathan Cowan, CEO, Talent Entertainment Booking Agency (right); Denzil Thorpe, Permanent Secretary (third right) and Gillian Wilkinson-McDaniel, Senior Director, Entertainment in the Ministry (second left). + - Photo: JIS Photographer The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, presents Recording Artiste Etana (second right), with a cheque valued at USD 5000 on Thursday (February 8). The funds were provided, to support Etana’s 32-city United States tour, through the Ministry’s Artiste Ambassador and Tour Support Programme. Also photographed are: Nathan Cowan, CEO, Talent Entertainment Booking Agency (right); Denzil Thorpe, Permanent Secretary (third right) and Gillian Wilkinson-McDaniel, Senior Director, Entertainment in the Ministry (second left). Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has announced Recording Artiste Etana as the first female recipient of financial support from the Ministry’s Artiste Ambassador and Tour Support Programme.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has announced Recording Artiste Etana as the first female recipient of financial support from the Ministry’s Artiste Ambassador and Tour Support Programme.

The Ministry has given Etana a grant of USD 5000 to support her 32-city tour of the United States.

Minister Grange said the Artiste Ambassador and Tour Support programme aim is to strengthen Brand Jamaica through media, marketing and partnership.

“We believe that the Artiste Ambassador and Tour Support Programme is important to provide support to those artistes who are good ambassadors, who represent Jamaica well and whose music reflects the message of Reggae and that of Jamaica.”

Etana said she was grateful for the support and will continue to promote Jamaica as she tours. She also thanked Minister Grange for her continuous support of Reggae music.

The tour, ‘Love over Everything’ is scheduled to take place from February 9 to March 31.