Essex Valley Irrigation System to Be Upgraded

Story Highlights

Essex Valley in St. Elizabeth is to benefit from the development of its irrigation infrastructure in the upcoming fiscal year.

A sum of $457.6 million has been provided in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure to undertake this work and other activities.

These include the development of lands; construction of access roads; and the construction of a pump-house, and well drilling.

The project seeks to assist in the achievement of food security and the modernisation of the agricultural sector by increasing the area under formal irrigation in St. Elizabeth by 50 per cent and the yield of crops in Essex Valley to a minimum of 90 per cent of their potential yield.

This will be done through the construction of wells and the development of associated agricultural infrastructure in the arable Essex Valley area.

It is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with funding support from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

The project is slated to run from April 2017 to March 2020.