Entries Invited for Poet Laureate of Jamaica/Helen Zell Young Writer’s Prize

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia Grange (centre) shares a light moment with well-known music producer Tommy Cowan (left); and gospel singer, Carlene Davis, during the launch of Legal Deposit Month and the Poet Laureate of Jamaica and Helen Zell Young Writers' Prize for Poetry on October 11 at the National Library of Jamaica in downtown Kingston. Story Highlights The country's young poets are being invited to submit entries for the newly established Poet Laureate of Jamaica and Helen Zell Young Writer's Prize for Poetry.

Michigan’s Helen Zell Writers’ Program, seeks to recognise talented young Jamaicans with an interest in pursuing a career in poetry.

The winner will receive a cash prize of US$1,000 as well as the opportunity to participate in the award ceremony to be held in Kingston on World Poetry Day on March 21, 2018.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, who officially opened the programme during the launch of Legal Deposit Month on October 11 at the National Library of Jamaica, downtown Kingston, endorsed the initiative, which she said, will assist in preserving Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage.

Listing several award-winning Jamaican authors and poets, among them Poets Laureate Professor Mervyn Morris and Lorna Goodison, Ms. Grange encouraged the younger generation of cultural artisans to participate in the competition as a first step in making their mark in the annals of Jamaica’s cultural heritage.

“It is our hope that through this platform, a new generation of Jamaican poets will rise up to pen their own contributions to our sterling literary heritage. Indeed, you should have no shortage of inspiration. Now is your time to make your mark,” she said.

Deadline for submissions is December 15, 2017. The winner will be announced in February 2018.

Lorna Goodison, who is Poet Laureate of Jamaica for the period 2017 to 2020 will be visiting several secondary and tertiary institutions across the island to promote the programme.

Judging and selection of original works will be conducted in two rounds, with the first round being carried out by a panel of judges at the NLJ.

Shortlisted submissions will be sent to the Helen Zell Writers’ Program at the University of Michigan for the final round of judging. The programme is providing funding for the cash prize.

For further information on entry requirements and application forms, contact the National Library of Jamaica at: poetlaureate@nlj.gov.jm or visit www.nlj.gov.jm.