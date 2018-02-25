Enfield First Health Centre to Benefit from Adopt-a-clinic Initiative

Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), displays a symbolic cheque in the sum of $1 million presented to the Enfield Health Centre in St. Mary under the Government’s Adopt-a-Clinic initiative. Others (from second left) are: Acting Parish Manager, St. Mary Health Services, Sherrie Ellis-Wallace; Senior Public Health Nurse for St. Mary, Dawn-Marie Betton-Richards; and Member of Parliament for South East St. Mary, where the clinic is located, Dr. Norman Dunn. The Adopt-a-Clinic initiative, launched last year by the Jamaica 55 Charities Group United Kingdom (UK), aims to mobilise Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora to provide support, whether in cash or kind, for the country’s primary-healthcare facilities. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Photos Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), displays a symbolic cheque in the sum of $1 million presented to the Enfield Health Centre in St. Mary under the Government’s Adopt-a-Clinic initiative. Others (from second left) are: Acting Parish Manager, St. Mary Health Services, Sherrie Ellis-Wallace; Senior Public Health Nurse for St. Mary, Dawn-Marie Betton-Richards; and Member of Parliament for South East St. Mary, where the clinic is located, Dr. Norman Dunn. The Adopt-a-Clinic initiative, launched last year by the Jamaica 55 Charities Group United Kingdom (UK), aims to mobilise Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora to provide support, whether in cash or kind, for the country’s primary-healthcare facilities. Story Highlights The Enfield Health Centre in St. Mary is the first primary-care facility to benefit under the Government’s Adopt-a-Clinic initiative.

On Thursday (February 22), the Minister presented a cheque in the sum of $1 million to the management of the Enfield Health Centre. He also unveiled a plaque, which was mounted to commemorate the diaspora group’s gesture.

Member of Parliament for South East St. Mary, where Enfield is located, Dr. Norman Dunn, welcomed the gesture and expressed the hope that “a lot of good… will come out of programme”.



Approximately 100 primary-healthcare facilities are being targeted under the programme, launched last year by the Jamaica 55 Charities Group United Kingdom (UK).

It aims to mobilise Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora to provide support, whether in cash or kind, for these community health centres.

The diaspora group has already raised $5 million for the adoption of at least five clinics across the island.

The funds were handed over to Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, during his trip to London earlier this month.

Dr. Tufton said the funds will go towards addressing some needs identified, including additional blood pressure machines, and autoclaves, among other devices.

He suggested that consideration be given to carrying out minor facelifts where necessary.

Dr. Tufton emphasised that the Adopt-a-Clinic initiative is not a programme that is “going to do substantial renovation”.

“(It is designed to) respond to the everyday basic needs of the healthcare professionals (at primary facilities), including sometimes possibly providing a healthcare professional, so that you, the people of Enfield… can get better service, because the tools to do the work and the people to do the work are present,” Dr. Tufton said.

There are approximately 320 public health centres operating islandwide.