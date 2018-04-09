Energy Minister Recuperating in Hospital

Minister of Science, Energy & Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, MP + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Science, Energy & Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, MP



Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, and his driver are recuperating in hospital, following a motor-vehicle crash this morning (April 9), in Portmore, St. Catherine.

The accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. at the four-way intersection of Passage Fort, Portsmouth, Waterford and Independence City.

Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, while addressing a press conference at his New Kingston offices this morning, said Dr. Wheatley and his driver are undergoing precautionary tests.

“I went and visited with him at the Andrews (Memorial Hospital) and he is okay on the face of it. He is speaking, jovial as usual, but, just out of an abundance of caution, he is being subjected to tests to make sure there is no internal damage,” Dr. Tufton said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Wheatley took to social networking site, Twitter, to express gratitude to well-wishers.

“Thanks for all the well-wishes. I am fine… just (experiencing) some neck pains. I hope the others involved in the accident are doing well,” he said.