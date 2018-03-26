Energy Conservation is Still Priority – PCJ

Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communication, Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), Camille Taylor, addresses a recent JIS ‘Think Tank’. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communication, Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), Camille Taylor, addresses a recent JIS ‘Think Tank’. Story Highlights The Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) is reminding Jamaicans that energy conservation should still be the first priority, even as Jamaica launches into the oil and gas exploration industry.

The Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) is reminding Jamaicans that energy conservation should still be the first priority, even as Jamaica launches into the oil and gas exploration industry.

Speaking at a recent JIS ‘Think Tank’, Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communication at the PCJ, Camille Taylor, said the agency is encouraging persons to practise energy conservation and efficiency, which is now being called the ‘first fuel’.

She explained that the company’s mandate in managing energy security for Jamaica is two tiered – looking at supply, which is the oil and gas exploration and development of renewables; and managing demand, which is the energy efficiency projects done in the public sector.

For his part, Group General Manager at the PCJ, Winston Watson, pointed out that the agency is driving the energy management of the country from different areas.

“Finding oil and gas is one solution, but the best solution we have is conservation, so we must still practise energy conservation…use it wisely,” he urged.

Mr. Watson explained that in addition to oil and gas exploration, the PCJ does a number of energy conservation, energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.

He noted that Wigton Wind Farm in Manchester is one such project, and is the largest of its kind in the Caribbean.

In the meantime, the Group General Manager said that the PCJ is also working on implementing a programme with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the European Union (EU) to put energy solutions in hospitals, schools and Government agencies.

Oil and gas exploration activities are being undertaken by the PCJ and Tullow Oil, and will move into a higher gear with the initiation of the first ever 3-D seismic survey in the waters off Jamaica’s south coast between the Pedro Bank and Portland Cottage this month.

