Empowerment Day for Boys at St. Catherine High School

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, addresses boys at a Male Empowerment Day, staged at St. Catherine High School, in Spanish Town yesterday (January 31).

The event, held under the theme: ‘Dare to be Positively Different’, featured a keynote presentation from State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, who emphasised the importance of respecting others, and shunning the culture of coarseness.

Mr. Green told the students that they must select carefully the types of association they wish to join, as “they can make or break you.”

“The friends that you keep can either help you to do well or to do poorly,” the State Minister added.

Meanwhile, Principal of the school, Marlon Campbell, appealed to the males to foster good relations with the female students, and not to forget the reason why they are in school.

“If we lack education, we will never move forward,” the Principal said, adding that the boys were sent to the school to “learn and be educated.”

There were also presentations by representatives from the Broadcasting Commission, Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), and the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP).

The boys also participated in discussions on topics such as: ‘Managing Emotions and Sexual Urges’; ‘Discipline and Deportment’; ‘Implications of Early Sexual Activities’; ‘Managing Conflicts’; ‘Shortcuts to Success’; and ‘Taking the Right Stairs’.