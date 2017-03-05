More Emphasis on Human Resource Development – Tourism Minister

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, addresses the 2016 Tourism Service Excellence Programme (TSEP) awards presentation ceremony on March 4, at the Hyatt Ziva Resort in St. James. + - Photo: Glenis Rose Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, addresses the 2016 Tourism Service Excellence Programme (TSEP) awards presentation ceremony on March 4, at the Hyatt Ziva Resort in St. James. Story Highlights Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) is being repositioned to place more emphasis on human resource development in the industry.

The Minister pointed out that major training programmes offered to tourism workers will be expanded, while the Ministry of Education will play a major role in partnering with the Ministry of Tourism to produce the world’s best industry professionals.





Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) is being repositioned to place more emphasis on human resource development in the industry.

“To that extent, training and development of the workers in the tourism industry is going to be central in this strategy,” the Minister said.

He was addressing the 2016 Tourism Service Excellence Programme (TSEP) awards presentation ceremony on March 4, at the Hyatt Ziva Resort in St. James.

The Minister pointed out that major training programmes offered to tourism workers will be expanded, while the Ministry of Education will play a major role in partnering with the Ministry of Tourism to produce the world’s best industry professionals.

“We are having discussions with the Ministry of Education to broaden the activities and the curriculum in the schools to enable a certification programme, so that graduates at the level of the high school can enter into the world of work in tourism with a certificate in hospitality activities. We are working with HEART Trust/NTA and all the providers of secondary and tertiary training,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bartlett pointed out that plans are in high gear for the establishment of the Tourism Centre for Innovation, which will drive the new experiences that visitors seek.

“The innovation of which we speak is not necessarily to create something brand new, but is to add value and efficiencies to what exist. Innovation is about making processes better, more economical, more accessible and more relevant. It will be a transition institution. You get your first degree at the University then you come to us and we certify you to become managers within the tourism industry,” he said.