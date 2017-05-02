Eight Vying for Miss JCDC St. Thomas Festival Queen 2017

+ - Photo: JIS Photographer



PRESS RELEASE – Eight beautiful young ladies will; on Saturday, May 6, will be vying for the coveted title of Miss St. Thomas Festival Queen 2017 and to represent the parish in the JCDC Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Programme.

The show which is slated to commence at 8:00pm, will be held at Colonel Cove, Morant Bay.

The eight contestants are; 21 year old National Youth Service Summer Secretariat Renea Thompson wearing the sash of Miss Teacher Tours, 20 year old Clerical Assistant with the National Water Commission Shonell Wright representing Serge, 18 year old Student at St. Andrew Technical High Yanique Williams sashed GNET Computers, Kimberly Thompson 21year old Student of the University of the West Indies sashed Front Line Liquids & Feed, 25 year old Customer Service Representative of Lee’s Books & Things Annastacia Goulbourne, who also wears her company’s sash, 24 year old Life Stock Officer at RADA Peta Gay Watson sashed St. Thomas Farm Store, 21year old Clerical Officer at National Water Commission Camesha Little wearing the sash Loving Care Nursing Home, and 23 year old Public Health Inspector at Issac Barrant Hospital Kadene Grace sashed Hurie’s Town Cry.

JCDC St. Thomas Parish Manager Pamella Rodney said she has a lot of confidence in the ladies, as they have been delivering themselves well during training and the various courtesy calls, “I am expecting a good high class entertaining show come Saturdamy with the contestants as main stars” she concluded.

She is encouraging persons to come out and give their support noting that this could be the year for St. Thomas to capture the national title for a third time.

St. Thomas first won the national crown in 1985 with Ms. Jacqueline Stulz and again in 2007 with Ms. Alisha Morgan.

The Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition encourages the development of cultural awareness, talent and creativity in some of Jamaica’s most beautiful women.

The pageant is one of the highlights of the Independence Celebrations organized by the Commission.

The JCDC seeks to create within the entrants an awareness of the contribution they can make to national development and nation building.