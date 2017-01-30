EGC Endorses Public Sector Transformation

Economic Growth Council (EGC) Deputy Chairman, Ambassador Dr. Nigel Clarke (left), addresses the EGC’s quarterly briefing at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on January 26. At right is EGC member, Adam Stewart. + - Photo: Dave Reid Economic Growth Council (EGC) Deputy Chairman, Ambassador Dr. Nigel Clarke (left), addresses the EGC’s quarterly briefing at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on January 26. At right is EGC member, Adam Stewart. Story Highlights







The Economic Growth Council (EGC) has endorsed the Government’s public sector transformation programme.

Deputy Chairman, Ambassador Dr. Nigel Clarke, describes it as an undertaking that will serve to enhance growth.

He was responding to a question during the EGC’s quarterly briefing at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on January 26.

Underscoring the need for greater efficiency in the delivery of State services, Dr. Clarke said transforming the public sector would facilitate greater reallocation of resources “where there is need,” citing citizens’ security and public safety as examples.

“What we need is greater efficiency in the private and public sectors. Greater efficiency means getting more value for each dollar spent…getting more out of the tax dollars that Jamaicans pay,” Ambassador Clarke said.

Meanwhile, EGC Chairman, Michael Lee-Chin, has urged greater support for the public sector which he said has a number of “unsung heroes.”

He noted that civil servants “are taking a lot of heat” from the wider society which, in several instances, “is not deserved.”

“We all have to chime in and support each other, if we are going to get five per cent growth in four years,” he added.