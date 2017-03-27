Education State Minister Encourages Stakeholders at Bog Walk High School

Top achievers at the Bog Walk High School in St. Catherine, display their trophies and certificates at the school’s Annual Awards ceremony held on March 23 at the institution. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Top achievers at the Bog Walk High School in St. Catherine, display their trophies and certificates at the school’s Annual Awards ceremony held on March 23 at the institution. Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, is urging school administrators not to allow the issue of fees and indiscipline to affect children’s education.

He said the Government has taken a bold step to increase funding for schools, and where children are cited for being indiscipline, they should be redirected to other learning institutions, under strict guidance.

He added that if children are out of school, it provides the opportunity for them to get into activities that are not good for their well-being.



“We cannot allow that in our Jamaica, because we know that were it not for education, we would not be here,” the Minister said.

He added that if children are out of school, it provides the opportunity for them to get into activities that are not good for their well-being.

The State Minister was delivering the keynote address at the Bog Walk High School Annual Awards in St. Catherine, on Thursday (March 23).

Mr. Reid encouraged the students to develop a passion for the career path they want, while at the same time encouraging parents to support their children’s choices.

Meanwhile, student at the institution, Tyana Stanberry, thanked the Minister for his contribution, noting that “your speech delivered a series of fundamental advice.”

“The students are now motivated more than ever to raise the bar, to excel in character and to serve others,” she said.

For her part, Member of Parliament for North Central St. Catherine, Natalie Neita Headley, encouraged the students, not to allow circumstances to keep them from succeeding.

The Past Students Association awarded two students with plaques, one each from the lower and upper school, as well as provided $25,000 for needy students who will be doing the Caribbean Secondary Education (CSEC) examinations.