Education Regulation Review Far Advanced

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid. Story Highlights A review of the Education Regulation of 1980, which outlines the framework under which all schools should operate, is at an advanced stage of completion.

These include guidelines regarding instruction hours across school days; safety precautions and equipment; and student behaviour, among other factors.

Senator Reid said the Ministry has commenced rolling out examination preparation strategies such as workshops and public education campaigns as the Government moves to replace the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) with the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) next year.



The review is expected to address matters directly and indirectly impacting students’ performance.

This was disclosed by Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, during a national broadcast on January 7.

He urges parents of students preparing for the 2018 GSAT “to give full support to the children” and encourage them “even when you think they are not taking their work as seriously as they should”.

Meanwhile, Senator Reid assured that the Ministry will continue to support the professional development of teachers as part of a capacity-building endeavour.

The Ministry will, to that end, be working with the National College for Educational Leadership.

“A certification programme with multiple pathways will be developed, including prior learning assessments for those principals who may need this as a requirement to become fully qualified, based on the criteria established for full appointment,” Senator Reid stated.