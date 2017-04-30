Education Must Cater to Industry – Green

+ - Photo: Barbara Ellingston Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, says the education system must cater to industry in a significant way.

Delivering an address at a Business Process Transformation (BPT) and Information Fair, hosted jointly by Sutherland Global and Knox Community College at the latter’s Mandeville campus on April 26, Mr. Green noted that for some time the nation has been grappling with whether the education system is structured to produce people who can be both employees and employers.

He questioned whether the country has catered to industry in such a way that the degrees being offered at all levels are comprehensive and have value. “It must be frustrating to invest significant sums in education, when students follow their dreams, work hard, get the highest degrees then find themselves at home unable to find a job because probably the path chosen is not aligned with the areas that are growing,” the State Minister said.

He also told the students that at the end of the day they should have grasped the importance of the alignment between the education sector and industry. This is important because when students pursue a career path, they should have the guarantee that there is an avenue for them in the employment market, the State Minister said.

He encouraged the students to make use of available technology, not only for entertainment but also for finding out what areas are growing.

“There are many new and different professions out there… what is new and what you can use to make money now. And, share the information you have received here today with your friends when you get home,” Mr. Green said. Meanwhile, Sutherland Global’s Manager for Strategic Initiatives, Olivia Leigh Campbell, said the fair was organized because even though Sutherland Global has been in Mandeville for close to two years, many persons still do not know about the BPT industry.

“We focused this outreach on students and soon-to-be graduates because they are ready for the world of work. We want them to consider a career in BPT and see the many opportunities that exist in the industry,” Ms. Campbell said. She noted that the partnership with Knox Community College is critical, because as Jamaica begins to move up the BPO value chain, young people are needed to become trained and certified for the complex business processes.

The fair, held under the theme: ‘Creating Opportunities in Business Process Transformation’, was attended by students from the island’s Community Colleges and high schools in Manchester and St Elizabeth.