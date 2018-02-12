Education Minister Wants Deeper Partnership with UWI

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid. (FILE) + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid. (FILE) Story Highlights Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, says a deeper partnership can be forged with the University of the West Indies (UWI), to solve challenges in the education system.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, says a deeper partnership can be forged with the University of the West Indies (UWI), to solve challenges in the education system.

Speaking at the UWI Research Days, at the Mona campus, on February 7, the Minister argued that the partnership could enable major results from meagre resources.

He pointed out that the issue of the shortage of science teachers in the classroom could be improved by the UWI.

The Minister told the gathering that high-quality research in teaching can offer solutions, and provide students with “solid skills for the future”.

Senator Reid emphasised that if Jamaica is to be very competitive, workers must be on the cutting edge of technology and versed in “new ways of doing things”.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Donovan Stanberry, said areas in the agricultural sector are in need of more research, such as rainwater harvesting, irrigation, climate proofing and production.

He also called for new approaches in the utilisation of human and national resources to “build an economy that grows sustainably and equitably for everybody”.

Research Days was staged between January 7 and 9, with a focus on solutions to climate change, poverty and health issues. Some 80 exhibits were showcased in the Research Days Village, from all the faculties of the university.

The event was held under the theme ‘Bridging the Research and Innovation Gaps between Academia and Industry’.