Education Minister Commends the Church

Speaking at an appreciation and awards banquet for teachers at the Aabothnott Gallimore High School in Alexandria, St. Ann, on February 4, the Minister said it was the church and not government that started the mission to educate the people on a global scale.

“What we talk about as mass education today – educational opportunities for the majority of our people – was not really started by government, not only in Jamaica but globally. The churches were behind the propagation of educational opportunities for the mass of the peoples across the world,” he argued.

He said the responsibility of further developing and growing the education sector has been given to the current political, civic and social stakeholders which must cooperate to make it happen.

The Minister pointed out that the education system and physical structures have come a far way in terms of development and this is due to a focused approach which has been adopted by stakeholders.

“We have expanded the educational opportunities, and you didn’t have the kind of technology that we now have access to,” he noted.

The Minister said he is aware of shortcomings which continue to plague the education sector and the criticisms from stakeholders about the inadequate results, adding that the quest towards a perfect education system remains a work in progress, which must get major inputs from parents and the State.

“The truth is that we have never had a perfect education system. It begins with good and strong parents who are going to take care of the children…and yes, the State will have to come in and assist to make sure that children with special needs are well provided for,” the Minister said.

At the banquet, which was staged by the Kiwanis Club of Charlton, Alexandria, 10 teachers from the constituency of South West St. Ann were recognized for their contribution to education.