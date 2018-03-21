Economic Growth, Curbing Crime Remain Priorities – PM

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says achieving economic growth and curbing crime remain national priorities.

Mr. Holness, who was making his 2018/19 Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 20) under the theme ‘Prosperity in Action’, noted that Jamaicans are ambitious people who “want to see our country grow (and) want to be able to enjoy the beauty and tranquillity of our country, free of crime and violence”.

The Prime Minister likened the goals of attaining economic growth and conquering crime to a relay, noting that his Administration had received the baton from its predecessor, and urged that all interests work together to achieve success.



Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says achieving economic growth and curbing crime remain national priorities.

Mr. Holness, who was making his 2018/19 Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 20) under the theme ‘Prosperity in Action’, noted that Jamaicans are ambitious people who “want to see our country grow (and) want to be able to enjoy the beauty and tranquillity of our country, free of crime and violence”.

He assured that the Administration is taking positive action in securing the nation’s prosperity, through effective stewardship reflected in delivering jobs and housing and undertaking infrastructure development.

The Prime Minister likened the goals of attaining economic growth and conquering crime to a relay, noting that his Administration had received the baton from its predecessor, and urged that all interests work together to achieve success.

“Let us be like our winning Olympic relay team in these matters, doing our best and hoping for the best for Team Jamaica. Prosperity is the destiny for all Jamaicans… let us maintain a positive outlook and hopeful minds,” Mr. Holness underscored.

He said that if Jamaica is to grow and develop into the desired inclusive, nurturing and caring society, Government spending will have to be “reprioritised towards critical growth areas, infrastructure spending and poverty alleviation”.