ECC to Host Early Childhood Certification Fair in St. Catherine

Early Childhood Commission (ECC) Inspector, Marlene Turner (right), attends to participants registering for the ECC’s Region Two Certification Fair in Buff Bay, Portland, in October 2016. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Early Childhood Commission (ECC) Inspector, Marlene Turner (right), attends to participants registering for the ECC’s Region Two Certification Fair in Buff Bay, Portland, in October 2016. Story Highlights The Jamaica Early Childhood Curriculum will be the central focus of a Regional Certification Fair scheduled for the Cedar Grove Academy in Portmore, St. Catherine, on Friday, April 28.

Acting Executive Director of the ECC, Karlene DeGrasse-Deslandes said the focus on the Curriculum was a strategic move by the Commission to ensure early-childhood institutions (ECIs) use a standardised approach to facilitate the development and learning outcomes of infants.

For more information, contact the Early Childhood Commission at communications@ecc.gov.jm.



The Jamaica Early Childhood Curriculum will be the central focus of a Regional Certification Fair scheduled for the Cedar Grove Academy in Portmore, St. Catherine, on Friday, April 28.

The event, being organised by the Early Childhood Commission (ECC), is slated to get under way at 9:00 a.m. with an opening ceremony scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

Acting Executive Director of the ECC, Karlene DeGrasse-Deslandes said the focus on the Curriculum was a strategic move by the Commission to ensure early-childhood institutions (ECIs) use a standardised approach to facilitate the development and learning outcomes of infants.

She noted that the curriculum provides ECIs with a framework to help children achieve developmental goals based on the desirable learning outcomes of health and wellness, communication, valuing culture, intellectual empowerment, respect for self and others and the environment.

The Curriculum, which is Standard Two of the ECC Operation Standards, also recognises the importance of play, schedules, routines and rituals in the learning process for children.

There are 12 Legal Operating Standards covering requirements for the ECI staff, how children are taught, fed, cared for and protected; how ECI buildings and grounds are maintained; how ECIs interact with parents and the community; and how well the ECIs are operated. Schools that meet all the standards are then certified by the ECC.

Members of the ECC’s staff and other stakeholders will be present at Friday’s certification fair to assist operators, practitioners, teachers and parents.

“Parents are encouraged to attend the Certification Fair to learn about the Standards and what to expect from ECIs caring for their children,” Mrs. DeGrasse-Deslandes pointed out.

The services to be offered include practical information about the 12 Operating Standards for Certification; help from the Jamaica Fire Brigade to complete fire safety plans; fingerprinting services by the Jamaica Constabulary Force for police records, and interactive sessions on nutrition and food handling with teams from the Ministry of Health.

Participating agencies will include HEART Trust/NTA, Mona Geo Informatics, the Child Development Agency (CDA), Registrar General’s Department (RGD) and the National Health Fund (NHF).

Colgate Palmolive and National Baking Company Limited will also be among the private-sector participants.

For more information, contact the Early Childhood Commission at communications@ecc.gov.jm.