Easier Access to Courts for the Disabled

Building design plans are to be developed in the upcoming fiscal year to allow members of the disabled community easier access to the island’s courts.

This is to be carried out under the Technical Cooperation Facility V project, for which a sum of $78.5 million has been allotted in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure.

The funds will also be used to engage the services of a Public Finance Management consultant, as well as an Engineer for the Programme for Reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality (PROMAC). The money will also assist with a population policy consultancy and development of a strategic plan for the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

Additionally, a portion of the sum will go towards the implementation of 10 technical assistance contracts, including some not yet developed and six already contracted out, for which the procurement process has started.

It will also assist with the training of public-sector officials and non-State actors involved in the Government of Jamaica-European Union (GOJ-EU) Cooperation Programme, in European Commission development, sector policies, and the application of EU procedure. Another sum will support the continued participation of public-sector officials and non-State actors in international seminars and conferences.

Under the project, to date, consultants have been engaged to assist the justice sector and the Public Finance Reform Programme, and a State of the Environment Report has been prepared.

Support has also been provided for the participation of public-sector officials and non-State actors in several conferences, seminars and trainings.

These included seminars on tourism in protected areas, disruptive technologies for the public sector, tax crimes and fraud; the UN Oceans Conference; International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings; International Forestry conference; International Association of Prosecutors conference and meetings; Climate Investment Fund meeting; and the Global Forum on Remittances.

The project, which is being implemented by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), with funding support from the EU, is scheduled to end in November 2020.