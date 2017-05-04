Earth Day Expo at Castleton Gardens on May 5

Superintendent of the Public Gardens Division (PGD) in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Demoy Nash (right), speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on May 3 about the Earth Day Expo scheduled for May 5 at the Castleton Botanical Gardens, in St. Mary. At left is Botanist and Education Officer in the Division, Judeen Meikle. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Superintendent of the Public Gardens Division (PGD) in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Demoy Nash (right), speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on May 3 about the Earth Day Expo scheduled for May 5 at the Castleton Botanical Gardens, in St. Mary. At left is Botanist and Education Officer in the Division, Judeen Meikle. Story Highlights The Public Gardens Division in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries will be hosting an Earth Day Expo on May 5 at the Castleton Botanical Gardens, in St. Mary.

The Public Gardens Division in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries will be hosting an Earth Day Expo on May 5 at the Castleton Botanical Gardens, in St. Mary.

It will be staged under the World Earth Day theme ‘Environmental and Climate Change Literacy’.

“We are a regulated body for the public gardens, which means that we are responsible for the preservation, maintenance and conservation of a little piece of the earth, in these public gardens. We want the citizens to understand their role in caring for the earth through these gardens, so this is our way of recognising the national day.” Mr. Nash shared.

The Superintendent encouraged the public to visit the expo, adding that there will be a number of activities for community members, and a children’s village to keep patrons engaged and informed.

For her part, Botanist and Education Officer of the Division, Judeen Meikle, said the agency is using the theme of World Earth Day to realise the international goal to achieve global climate and environmental literacy in three years’ time, by Earth Day 2020.

“Jamaica is an important biodiversity and conservation site, and this refers to protected areas and/or reserves, seed banks, botanic gardens, zoos… so the Division, through the expo, wants to ensure that global climate and environmental literacy is attained by 2020. This event is one medium being used to spread the need and the word about how important green spaces are to the earth and why we need to protect these places and what it means for the continuation of the earth,” she said.

Miss Meikle noted that the guest speaker for the expo will be the Principal Director of the Climate Change Division in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Una May Gordon, who will be doing a presentation on projects that Jamaica has embarked on as part of the country’s climate change mitigation activities to preserve the earth.

“This presentation will be a special one, because we want people to understand what climate change is and the impact it has on our natural habitat, the earth,” she said.

Miss Meikle informed that the water catchment facility in the area will be reopened, which will aid significantly with irrigation.