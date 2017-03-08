DSP Mercedes Currie Clarke Committed to Serving and Protecting Citizens

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mercedes Currie Clarke. + - Photo: Marlon Tingling Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mercedes Currie Clarke. Story Highlights Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mercedes Currie Clarke, is as committed to her duty to serve, protect and reassure citizens today as she was when she first enlisted in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) more than 27 years ago.

DSP Currie, who is regarded as a strict but humble leader, notes that she has grown in the force and has received several promotions in recognition of her significant and effective work contributions. She has moved from Corporal to Sergeant, to Inspector and now DSP.

“I continue to serve the JCF. If there is promotion in my future, I will welcome it. If not, I will continue to serve. I have no desire to leave right now… I have no regrets serving and I would do this all over again if that was possible,” she tells JIS News.



Regarded as one of the “powerful women of the JCF,” the native of Montego Bay and past student of the Mount Alvernia High School, is in charge of administration for the Westmoreland Police Division.

She oversees training, human resources, infrastructure, and detention and courts. DSP Currie Clarke tells JIS News that her decision to join the force in 1989 was initially to ensure that she had a secure job, but she quickly bought into the policies and practices of the force.

Reflecting on her years of service, DSP Currie Clarke recalled that her first real duty was to work in Kingston during a national election.

“That was interesting – my first time as a person from Montego Bay to be working in Kingston. I have never seen people conducting themselves so vocally, so openly; and to take command of such a situation that day was frightening at first, but after a while, I realised that it was not beyond me to do it,” she says.

“For me, promotion is more than added salary. It is more responsibility; more taking command. I have moved through the ranks, and as you move (up), your responsibilities increase and you would have grown, matured and got better at your craft. While doing all of that, you would have earned the respect and admiration of quite a number of persons inside and outside the organisation,” she says.

She notes that while the force is male-dominated, women continue to rise to management positions, and they have the full support of the men with whom they work.

“I think I have made valuable contributions for the past 27 and a half years. I have not been in any situation where I was gender stereotyped, so the contributions I have made are as valuable as any other,” she notes.

DSP Currie says she has no regrets about joining the JCF, and while there have been some challenges, these are outweighed by the positive contributions of the hard-working and committed members.

“The journey has been interesting. It has its ups and downs, but I think the contribution of the police on a whole is significant enough in Jamaica, especially in a time like now. I have always asked myself the question, ‘What would happen if one day Jamaica woke up and there were no police; what kind of society would that be?’. Therefore, I think the JCF remains relevant and is continuing to make a valuable contribution to nation building,” she tells JIS News.

DSP Currie Clarke says that even after 27 years of service to the people of Jamaica, her zeal and enthusiasm have not waned.

She says the JCF remains a very attractive and noble profession and is a good place for aspiring young Jamaicans to seek not only employment, but an avenue through which they can serve their country.