Drop-In Centres to Be Built in St. Thomas and Trelawny





Construction for two drop-in centres for homeless persons in the parishes of St. Thomas and Trelawny is expected to be completed in the 2018/19 fiscal year.

To facilitate the undertaking, a sum of $28 million has been allocated in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project is being financed from the Consolidated Fund and falls under the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw, tabled the Estimates on February 15.