Dr. Nigel Clarke Takes Oath as Member of Parliament

New Member of Parliament for North West St. Andrew, Dr. Nigel Clarke (left), takes the Oath of Office during the sitting of the House of Representatives on March 8. Story Highlights Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for North West St. Andrew, Dr Nigel Clarke, was sworn in today (March 8), during the sitting of the House of Representatives.

Dr. Clarke was sworn in following his victory in the by-election held on Monday, March 5. This followed the retirement of the Hon. Derrick Smith from representational politics.

Dr. Clarke previously served in the Upper House of Parliament as a Senator, and his record of public service also includes serving as Chairman of the HEART Trust/NTA and as a Director of various public bodies.



After taking the Oath of Office, the MP was welcomed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, as well as other Members of Parliament on both sides of the House.

As a result of the by-election, the ruling Jamaica Labour Party retains its 33-30 majority in the Lower House.

A former Rhodes, Commonwealth and Jamaica Independence Scholar, Dr. Clarke holds DPhil. and MSc. Degrees in Mathematics and a BSc. Degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of the West Indies.