Dr. Chang Proposes Review of Agencies Providing Social Services

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, is proposing a review of the operations of State institutions that provide social services

This, he said, is to determine whether they are effectively and efficiently performing the functions for which they were established, and to make changes where necessary.

He pointed out that several of Jamaica’s leaders, including current and former Prime Ministers, have sought to examine the operations of institutions in an effort to effect changes.



The Minister was speaking during the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus’ annual Research Days exposition at the institution recently.

While acknowledging the importance of generating growth, creating quality jobs and training persons to sustain and maintain these, Dr. Chang argued that “social stability doesn’t come (solely) from growth in the economy.”

“There is need to look at (our) social institutions in terms of how they serve the communities to see if they, in fact, serve the purpose they were designed for,” he said.

“There has to be a system approach. We need to be much more aggressive in examining our problems (and) deciding what is the best way to resolve (them),” Dr. Chang underscored.

This year’s 18th staging of the University’s Research Days was held from February 1 to 3, under the theme: ‘UWI Mona – Driving Development through Research and Innovation’.