DPP Hails Boyne as Exemplary Public Servant

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Paula Llewellyn, has hailed the late veteran journalist and Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Ian Boyne, as an exemplary public servant.

In an interview with JIS News after signing the condolence book at the agency, today (January 11), Miss Llewellyn said Mr. Boyne “gave service above self to Jamaica” while employed to the information agency.

The DPP recounted sharing in the 30th anniversary celebration of ‘Profile’, the weekly television programme which Mr. Boyne hosted on local television, at King’s House on February 27, 2017.

“I was able to see him standing shoulder to shoulder with all the former Prime Ministers that he worked with. What struck me was that he exemplified the best as a journalist. Here was a man that every single Jamaican, both here and abroad and people in the international sphere, could admire,” she said.

Miss Llewellyn recalled that her fondest memory of Mr. Boyne was appearing as a guest on Profile and the verbal jousting that ensued.

“I had to pad up like a master batsman to face the deliveries coming from Mr. Boyne. I said to myself, I met my match. He was a very worthy gladiator in the arena of how one articulates, using one of the most effective weapons, words,” she said.

Mr. Boyne passed away on December 18 at the age of 60. His funeral will be held on Sunday, January 14 at the National Indoor Sports Centre, beginning at 10:00 a.m.