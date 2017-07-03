Dominican Republic Donates 5,000 Bags of Cement





In light of the recent flood rains, which damaged sections of the island, the Dominican Republic has donated 5,000 bags of cement to Jamaica to assist with the rebuilding efforts.

Dominica’s official cement company, Domicem, through its Jamaican office, Buying House Cement, made the donation at an official ceremony at Domicem’s local headquarters in Freeport, Montego Bay, on June 22.

On hand for the ceremony were Domicem’s Vice-President, Osvaldo Oller; State Minister, Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Everald Warmington; and Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

Mr. Bartlett said the Dominican Republic and Jamaica have had a very special relationship over the years, and the gift is “simply a continuation of our friendship and willingness to look out for each other”.

“Only recently, the Most Hon. Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, and I visited the Dominican Republic, where we met with President Danilo Medina and other

private-sector interests to discuss tourism-related matters,” the Minister noted.

“Following on the flood rains that we had recently, we had an offer to give to the people of Jamaica 5,000 bags of cement in order to assist in the restoration programme,” he added.

For his part, Mr. Warmington said the country is grateful for the contribution, which will go a very long way in assisting to restore some of the infrastructure that was lost in the recent flood rains. It will also assist those who suffered losses, to start rebuilding, he added.

“I will be going back to the Prime Minister with the details of the discussions we have been having with the Dominicans, and where we feel that they can have a much larger presence in Jamaica by way of investment,” he added.

Other stakeholders present were Chief Executive Officer of GB Energy, Pablo Portes; Managing Director, GB Energy, Mauricio Pulido; Manager of Buying House Cement in Jamaica, Edward Davis; and International Service Manager, Domicem, Domingo Vargas.