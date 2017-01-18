Diplomats Get Together Feb. 5 to 10

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), outlines Diplomatic Week activities during a recent press conference at the Ministry in New Kingston. At right is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ambassador Marcia Gilbert Roberts. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (left), outlines Diplomatic Week activities during a recent press conference at the Ministry in New Kingston. At right is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ambassador Marcia Gilbert Roberts. Story Highlights Heads of diplomatic missions abroad will be arriving in the island shortly to participate in the annual Diplomatic Week activities.

Diplomatic Week will commence with a church service at the UWI Chapel, Kingston, on Sunday, February 5 at 12:00 noon.





Diplomatic Week will be held this year from Sunday, February 5 to Friday, February 10 under the theme ‘Growth through Partnerships’.

Details were provided by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, at a press conference held at the Ministry in New Kingston on January 11, to outline the Ministry’s achievements in 2016.

Senator Johnson Smith said the event will bring together resident and non-resident high commissioners and ambassadors accredited to Jamaica, “for exposure to Jamaica’s political, economic and social developments as well as our culture”.

She said the week will provide the diplomatic corps with an opportunity to engage with Government and the private sector.

According to the Minister, diplomats will be able to establish new relationships where administrations have changed, to strengthen existing relationships and identify new and emerging opportunities.

“For the first time, we will be open to the public, and we invite you, the members of the media, to join us,” the Minister added.