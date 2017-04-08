Diaspora Members Encourged to Invest In Jamaica

Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Trudy Deans (centre), along with executive members of the Jamaica Civic and Cultural Association of Rockland County, New York, during a town hall meeting at the Spring Valley Civic Centre on Thursday, April 6. + - Photo: Derrick Scott Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Trudy Deans (centre), along with executive members of the Jamaica Civic and Cultural Association of Rockland County, New York, during a town hall meeting at the Spring Valley Civic Centre on Thursday, April 6. Story Highlights Members of the Jamaican Diaspora are being encouraged to tap into investment opportunities being offered in various sectors of the local economy by the Government.

This invitation was extended by Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Trudy Deans, while addressing the Jamaica Civic and Cultural Association of Rockland County, New York, on Thursday, April 6.

The Consul General said with approximately three million Jamaicans residing overseas, the island could easily double its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) “if we found seamless ways of integrating the economic power of the Diaspora into our local economy.”



Ms Deans said it was now an opportune time for Diaspora members to employ “a more strategic approach to owning a piece of the Rock.”

“There are myriads of investment opportunities that are available in Jamaica, and while we welcome foreign investors, you are also welcomed to participate in this partnership and lucrative investment opportunities,” she further stated.

She cited areas such as tourism, renewable energy, medical tourism, the Logistics Hub Initiative, the redevelopment of downtown Kingston and Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) as prime investment targets.

Noting the Jamaican economy’s renewed bouyancy, Ms Deans indicated that the Government had embarked on a mission to achieve five percent growth over the next four years.

Additionally, she said the administration was also seeking to generate higher sustained growth that would ultimately benefit the poor and vulnerable.

“Among my many plans this year, is to engage Jamaicans in the Diaspora who are not associated with any organization as well as re-engage those who no longer participate, in an effort to build partnerships for projects that are sustainable for Jamaica. These also include second and third generation Jamaicans,” the Consul General stated.

She also encouraged the persons to take advantage of ‘Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference’, slated for the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston, from July 23 to 26 under the theme: ‘Partnering for Growth’.

Ms Deans said the Conference would provide opportunities for participants to interface with Government representatives and other stakeholders, hear more about the administration’s plans and engagements and make suggestions.

She also announced that the Consulate’s plans to celebrate Jamaica’s 55th year of Independence were in high gear, and that Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, was slated to launch activities marking its commemoration by Jamaicans in the United States on April 28 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the Consul General was recognized by Rockland County with a Proclamation declaring April 6 as ‘Trudy Deans Day’.

She was also honoured by the Rockland City Council for being the 10th woman and youngest person to be appointed Consul General.