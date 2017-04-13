Development of Portmore Transportation Hub on Track





Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Mike Henry, says development of the Portmore Transportation Hub is on in earnest.

He said this will involve the creation of a facility to cater to the transportation needs of the commuting public within the Portmore Municipality.

“The Portmore Hub layout will see a conglomeration of the State-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company buses and the route taxi operators within the facility, all being accommodated in one setting at a central location,” Mr. Henry said.

He was making his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 12.

Mr. Henry said the Hub will provide secure parking and allow for the option of comfortable commuting “while saving the toll cost for those who wish to use the bus service”.

Through this facility, it is anticipated that traffic management in Portmore will be greatly improved to ensure the efficient and effective movement of vehicles and people, including pedestrians, pedal cyclists and other vulnerable groups.