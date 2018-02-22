Denham Town Residents Benefit from Legal Aid Mobile Unit

Legal Consultant, Legal Aid Clinic, Shara-Kay Dacres (left), takes the information of a resident of Denham Town. The Residents of Denham Town in West Kingston today (February 21) benefited from the services of the Legal Aid Council’s Mobile Justice Unit. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Legal Consultant, Legal Aid Clinic, Shara-Kay Dacres (left), takes the information of a resident of Denham Town. The Residents of Denham Town in West Kingston today (February 21) benefited from the services of the Legal Aid Council’s Mobile Justice Unit. Story Highlights Residents of Denham Town in West Kingston today (February 21) benefited from the services of the Legal Aid Council’s Mobile Justice Unit.

“So, persons who want expungement of criminal records, for example, and persons who cannot afford an attorney but would like to retain one can do it through our services as well. They also can benefit from land-related matters, how to make wills, Letters of Administration and child maintenance,” Legal Consultant, Shara-Kay Dacres, told JIS News.

“We know that you are living in an inner-city community and you might not be able to afford to go into a lawyer’s office and pay $10,000 for consultation on a matter. We also offer divorce as well.



The Unit, which began operations in January 2017, provides free consultation and advice, and completes court assignments for clients with criminal matters.

She also encouraged the residents to come out and receive the required help they need, while also assuring that the service provided is confidential.

So, we literally go step by step with them as far as what the process is and what application they will need to be filed in the court system,” Ms. Dacres said.

The Mobile Unit is targeting communities under the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) III, which is a multifaceted crime- and violence-prevention initiative of the Government that is focused on building community safety and security.

It is being undertaken in 50 vulnerable communities across eight parishes. They are Kingston and St Andrew, St James, Westmoreland, St Ann, St Mary, Clarendon, and St Catherine.

The service is in keeping with the Government’s strategic priority focused on strengthening the rule of law and providing timely justice outcomes.